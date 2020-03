BRIEF-Acerus Reports Total Q4 Revenue of $0.5 Mln Compared To $2.1 Mln In Q4 2018

March 4 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS - INCURRED NET LOSS OF $3.9 MILLION OR $0.01 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER COMPARED TO LOSS OF $5.1 MILLION OR $0.02 PER SHARE FOR Q4 2018

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - TOTAL REVENUE IN QUARTER WAS $0.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $2.1 MILLION IN Q4 2018

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ENTERED 2020 WITH SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL ON HAND THAT WILL ENABLE CO TO EXECUTE U.S. GROWTH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: