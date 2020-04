April 23 (Reuters) - Acesian Partners Ltd:

* APPLICATION BY MALAYSIAN SUBSIDIARY TO MITI TO CONTINUE WITH OPERATIONS DURING MCO PERIOD APPROVED

* IMPACT OF CLOSURE ON BUSINESS, COVID-19 SITUATION WILL HAVE NEGATIVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S HY RESULTS

* REVENUE FOR MONTH OF APRIL & MAY IS EXPECTED TO BE MINIMAL

* ACESIAN PARTNERS SEES SIGNIFICANT LOSSES FOR APRIL AND MAY

* EXPECTING LONGER COLLECTION PERIOD OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES