April 13 (Reuters) - Acesian Partners Ltd:

* UPDATE IN RELATION TO DEVELOPMENTS OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* EXTENDED MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IN MALAYSIA COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT PRODUCTION AND ORDER DELIVERY

* CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT EXPECTED TO SLOW DOWN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF GROUP AS A WHOLE

* CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDING 31 DEC 2020