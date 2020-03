BRIEF-Acesian Partners Updates On Developments Of Covid-19 Situation

March 20 (Reuters) - Acesian Partners Ltd:

* FACTORY OF UNIT LOCATED IN JOHOR WILL BE HALTING ITS OPERATIONS FROM 18 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* EXTENT OF IMPACT ON TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF FACTORY CANNOT BE DETERMINED AT THIS STAGE

* IN CLOSE CONTACT & HAVE MAKE NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS WITH CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY DELAYS IN ORDER DELIVERY

* UPDATES ON CO’S OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF COVID OUTBREAK

* FACTORY TEMPORARY CLOSURE NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS ON GROUP OPERATIONS,FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR PERIOD ENDING 31DEC20