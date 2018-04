BRIEF-ACETO Board Takes Proactive Steps To Address Business And Financial Challenges

April 18 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp:

* ACETO BOARD TAKES PROACTIVE STEPS TO ADDRESS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

* ACETO CORP - ANNOUNCED NONRELIANCE ON PRIOR FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* ACETO CORP - NAMES ALAN LEVIN NON-EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN

* ACETO CORP - APPOINTS REBECCA ROOF AS INTERIM CFO

* ACETO CORP - NEGOTIATION OF WAIVER WITH LENDERS; REDUCTION OF DIVIDEND

* ACETO CORP - INITIATES EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ACETO CORP - BOARD ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO EDWARD BORKOWSKI

* ACETO - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO BE CONSIDERED MAY INCLUDE SALE OF A KEY BUSINESS SEGMENT, A MERGER OR OTHER BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH ANOTHER PARTY

* ACETO CORP - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018, SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* ACETO - SEES NON-CASH INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, INCLUDING GOODWILL, OF $230 MILLION TO $260 MILLION ON CERTAIN CURRENT & PIPELINE GENERIC PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: