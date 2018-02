Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp:

* ACETO - UNIT LAUNCHED ATENOLOL TABLETS, 25MG, 50MG AND 100MG, GENERIC VERSION OF TENORMIN FROM ALVOGEN MALTA OPERATIONS