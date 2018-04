April 23 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp:

* ACETO-WITH DOJ’S ONGOING INVESTIGATION IN MARKETING, PRICING PRACTICES IN GENERIC PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY, CO GOT SUBPOENA FROM U.S. DOJ ANTITRUST DIVISION

* ACETO CORP SAYS COMPANY IS CURRENTLY PREPARING ITS RESPONSE TO THE SUBPOENA - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2vDjyn4) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)