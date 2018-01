Jan 2 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc:

* ACHAOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORALLY-ADMINISTERED ANTIBACTERIAL CANDIDATE C-SCAPE

* ACHAOGEN INC - C-SCAPE WAS WELL TOLERATED ACROSS ALL DOSES STUDIED IN PHASE 1 TRIAL

* ACHAOGEN INC - CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR PHASE 3 IN 2018