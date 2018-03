March 21 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc:

* ACHAOGEN ANNOUNCES DATE OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR PLAZOMICIN

* ACHAOGEN INC - ‍TARGET ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS JUNE 25, 2018​

* ACHAOGEN INC - ‍FDA STATED IT WAS PLANNING TO HOLD ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, CO ANNOUNCED MEETING IS PLANNED FOR MAY 2