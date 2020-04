BRIEF-Acheter-Louer.Fr FY Operating Income Up At 0.6 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Acheter-Louer.Fr SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 2 .1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE A GOOD 2020 YEAR

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE CONSOLIDATED GROSS CASH POSITION WAS EUR 1.1 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DURING MARCH AND APRIL ACTIVITY WAS IMPACTED BY THE CLOSURE OF REAL ESTATE AGENCIES AND THE CESSATION OF MARKETING BY PROMOTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)