BRIEF-Achieve Announces Prelim Data From Cytisine Phase I/II Clinical Study

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Achieve Life Sciences Inc:

* ACHIEVE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY DATA FROM CYTISINE PHASE I/II MULTI-DOSE, PHARMACOKINETIC AND PHARMACODYNAMICS (PK/PD) CLINICAL STUDY

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC - CYTISINE WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS WERE MOSTLY MILD AND SHORT-LIVED IN STUDY

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES - SUBJECTS WHO DID NOT ACHIEVE ABSTINENCE HAD “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION” IN NUMBER OF DAILY CIGARETTES SMOKED BY END OF TREATMENT

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC - NO ADVERSE EVENTS WERE SEVERE, SERIOUS, OR LED TO WITHDRAWAL FROM STUDY

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO INITIATE CYTISINE PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN MID-2018 REQUIRED FOR FDA APPROVAL OF CYTISINE IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: