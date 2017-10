BRIEF-ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES COMMENCES ADVANCEMENT OF CYTISINE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Achieve Life Sciences Inc:

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC - ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF A MULTI-DOSE STUDY TO EVALUATE BOTH PK AND PD CHARACTERISTICS OF CYTISINE

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC - ‍MULTI-DOSE PK/PD STUDY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF YEAR, WITH DATA EXPECTED BY FIRST-QUARTER OF 2018​

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES-‍DATA ANALYSIS ONGOING,RESULTS EXPECTED BY END OF YEAR IN STUDY FOR EVALUATING EFFECT OF FOOD ON BIOAVAILABILITY OF 3MG CYTISINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: