March 13 (Reuters) - Achieve Life Sciences Inc:

* ACHIEVE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CYTISINICLINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH WAS $16.7 MILLION

* ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.32 — REFINITIV IBES DATA