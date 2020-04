April 30 (Reuters) - Achiko Ltd:

* ACHIKO LTD - FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 14% TO USD 6.47M FROM USD 7.48M

* ACHIKO LTD - FY NET LOSS AFTER INTEREST AND TAX (CORRESPONDING TO LOSS FOR YEAR) INCREASED BY 117% IN 2019 TO USD -6.92M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)