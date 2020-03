March 18 (Reuters) - ACHIKO LTD:

* ACHIKO AND HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO DRIVE SALES OF USD 15M IN 2020

* ACHIKO LTD AND HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT ANNOUNCE THEIR INTENTION TO PARTNER IN PROVIDING ACCESS TO MARKET AND TO PROMOTE MARKETING ACTIVITIES TO REACH OVER 250 MILLION TELCO USERS IN INDONESIA

* MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH ACHIKO IS SET TO DELIVER A REVENUE OF USD 15M IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)