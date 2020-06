June 26 (Reuters) - Achiko AG:

* ACHIKO SAYS ACHIEVES KEY COMMERCIAL MILESTONE OF ITS COVID-19 MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

* RECEIVED GOVERNMENT APPROVAL TO ROLL OUT COVID-19 TEST RESULTS CAPTURE AND CONTACT TRACING APPLICATION TEMAN SEHAT TO CITY OF PEKANBARU IN INDONESIA

* ACHIKO SAYS PLANS FOR FURTHER EXPANSION IN INDONESIA AND BEYOND

* ACHIKO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO LAUNCH TEMAN SEHAT FULLY IN THE LOCATIONS IN EARLY JULY