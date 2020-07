BRIEF-Achiko Signs Licensing Deal With Regenacellx.Sl To Commercialise COVID-19 Testing Technology

July 1 (Reuters) - Achiko AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ACHIKO SIGNS LICENSING DEAL WITH REGENACELLX.SL TO COMMERCIALISE BREAKTHROUGH COVID-19 TESTING TECHNOLOGY AND TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS PLATFORM

* ACHIKO AG - SIGNED PARTNERSHIPS TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION OF NEW TEST KIT EMPLOYING REGENACELLX.SL’S APTAMER TECHNOLOGY

* ACHIKO AG - COMMERCIAL TERMS WITH REGENACELLX.SL WILL BE FINALISED BY END OF JULY 2020

* ACHIKO AG - PLANS TO TAKE THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS AND COMMERCIALISE TECHNOLOGY TO APPLY IT IN CONJUNCTION WITH TEMAN SEHAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: