June 16 (Reuters) - ACHIKO LTD:

* ACHIKO’S COVID-19 ECOSYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CONTACT TRACING AND TESTING PROCEEDS TO TRIAL IN SOUTH TANGERANG, INDONESIA

* TRIAL STARTED ON MONDAY, 15 JUNE IN A LEADING MALL OF TERASKOTA AND WILL ADD HOSPITALS SOON AFTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)