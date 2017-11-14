FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Achillion announces proposed secondary offering of common stock
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 9:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Achillion announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Achillion announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍intends to offer for sale in an underwritten public offering 18.4 million shares of common stock of achillion​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals - existing stockholder of company, Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc will be making the offering of common stock

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍achillion will not sell any shares or receive any proceeds from offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.