Dec 20 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACHILLION INITIATES PHASE I FIRST-IN STUDY OF ACH-5228, A NEXT-GENERATION ORAL SMALL MOLECULE INHIBITOR OF COMPLEMENT FACTOR D

* ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM CLINICAL DATA FROM STUDY DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: