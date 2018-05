May 2 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT RECEIVES ANNUALIZED BASE SALARY OF $560,000, IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENT AS CEO - SEC FILING

* ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS IN ADDITION, JOSEPH TRUITT ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ANNUAL PERFORMANCE BONUS AT TARGET RATE OF 55% OF ANNUALIZED BASE SALARY Source text: (bit.ly/2JLV79c)