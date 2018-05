BRIEF-Achillion Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.15

May 2 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACHILLION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND MANAGEMENT TRANSITION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MILIND DESHPANDE WILL BE STEPPING DOWN

* PLANS FOR CLINICAL DATA IN C3 GLOMERULOPATHY AND FOR PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA REMAIN ON TRACK FOR 2018

* ACHILLION - $1.8 MILLION CHARGES IN QUARTER CONSIST OF EMPLOYEE SEVERANCE PAYMENTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN WHICH REDUCED EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 20%