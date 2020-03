March 9 (Reuters) - Airports Council International Asia-Pacific:

* PROLONGED COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO SET BACK REGION’S AIRPORTS FROM PREVIOUS GROWTH FORECAST PROSPECTS

* ACI WORLD ESTIMATES SHOW ASIA-PACIFIC PASSENGER TRAFFIC VOLUMES DOWN 24% FOR Q1 VERSUS FORECAST TRAFFIC LEVELS MINUS COVID-19

* REVENUES LOSS FROM VIRUS IMPACT OF $3 BILLION; ACI WORLD AIRPORT TRAFFIC FORECAST 2019–2040 $12.4 BILLION REVENUE FOR Q1 IN REGION Source: bit.ly/39APxnm