June 8 (Reuters) - ACI EUROPE:

* SAYS EUROPE’S AIRPORTS CONTINUED TO BE AT AN ALMOST COMPLETE STAND-STILL DURING THE MONTH OF MAY, WITH PASSENGER TRAFFIC DOWN BY -98% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS ONLY 4.3 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELLED THROUGH THE EUROPEAN NETWORK OF 500+ AIRPORTS IN MAY