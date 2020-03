March 23 (Reuters) - ACI EUROPE:

* ACI EUROPE’S REVISED ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS FOR LOSS OF MORE THAN 700 MILLION PASSENGERS AT EUROPE’S AIRPORTS IN 2020

* ACI EUROPE SAYS ESTIMATED LOSS OF PASSANGERS DUE TO COVID REPRESENTS A €14 BILLION HIT IN LOST REVENUES FOR EUROPE’S AIRPORT OPERATORS ALONE Source text: bit.ly/3bpcDhj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)