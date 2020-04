BRIEF-ACI EUROPE Sees Loss Of EUR 23 Bln In Revenue For European Airport Operators By End-2020

April 9 (Reuters) - ACI EUROPE:

* PROJECTS LOSS OF -€23 BILLION IN REVENUES BY END-2020, REPRESENTING A DECREASE OF -41% COMPARED TO BUSINESS-AS-USUAL SCENARIO (ADDS PERIOD)

* LOSS OF 873 MILLION PASSENGERS FOR EUROPE’S AIRPORTS IN 2020, REPRESENTING DECREASE OF 35%

* UNPRECEDENTED IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON EUROPEAN AIRPORTS CLEAR AS MARCH PASSENGER NUMBERS ARE RELEASED

* PASSENGER TRAFFIC FELL BY -59.5% DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH, DRAGGING Q1 PASSENGER TRAFFIC DOWN BY -21%

* FURTHER REVISED DOWNWARDS ITS PROJECTIONS AS REGARDS THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE REGIONS’ AIRPORT OPERATORS Source text : bit.ly/3e94RtW (Gdansk Newsroom)