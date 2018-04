BRIEF-ACI Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended February 24, 2018

April 6 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc:

* ESTIMATES NET SALES & OTHER REVENUE WILL BE ABOUT $14.0 BILLION FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEB 24

* SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ITS IDENTICAL STORE SALES GROWTH WILL BE 0.6 PCT FOR THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 24, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ESTIMATES THAT OPERATING INCOME WILL BE ABOUT $213 MILLION FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEB 24

* ESTIMATES THAT ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE ABOUT $712 MILLION FOR THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 24, 2018