May 20 (Reuters) - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV:

* TRADING UPDATE FIRST QUARTER 2020

* CONFIRMS THAT THE GROUP PARTICIPATIONS ARE GENERALLY FAIRLY RESILIENT SO FAR

AT THE END OF MARCH 2020, AVH (INCLUDING SUBHOLDINGS) HAD A NET CASH POSITION OF 245.6 MILLION EUROS