March 13 (Reuters) - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV:

* SOFINIM NV HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON THE SALE OF ITS 10.53% PARTICIPATION IN ATENOR ‍​

* TRANSACTION REPRESENTS TOTAL PROCEEDS OF 26.7 MILLION EUR FOR AVH AND CAPITAL GAIN OF 8.7 MILLION EUR‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2pbi0Kk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)