BRIEF-Ackroo signs agreement to acquire assets of KESM Transaction Solutions and LoyalMark

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ackroo Inc
* Ackroo signs definitive agreement to acquire the assets of KESM Transaction Solutions Inc and LoyalMark LLC
* Ackroo Inc - under terms of acquisition, Ackroo will acquire LoyalMark software and hardware platform and all related customer contracts
* Ackroo Inc - in consideration for acquisition, company will issue 35.8 million common shares and will complete two cash payments totaling $200,000 to KESM
* Ackroo Inc - Ackroo will acquire loyalty rewards business operated by KESM and LoyalMark in Canada and US