BRIEF-Aclaris Says Primary, Secondary, And Exploratory Endpoints Of Phase 2 Trial of A-101 45% Met

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE UPDATE ON PHASE 2 RESULTS AFTER A 3-MONTH FOLLOW-UP OF A-101 45% TOPICAL SOLUTION FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF COMMON WARTS

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - PRIMARY, SECONDARY, AND EXPLORATORY ENDPOINTS OF PHASE 2 TRIAL MET DURING 8-WEEK TREATMENT PERIOD

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS - AFTER TREATMENT COMPLETED, GREATER IMPROVEMENT VERSUS. PLACEBO OBSERVED IN 3-MONTH POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP EVALUATION IN TRIAL

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - THERE WERE NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS AMONG SUBJECTS TREATED WITH A-101 45%

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - A-101 45% WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED THROUGH VISIT 13