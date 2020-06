June 17 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS SUPPORTS INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED CLINICAL TRIAL OF ATI-450 FOR CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA ALLOWS IND TO STUDY ATI-450 IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH COVID-19