BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics acquires Confluence Life Sciences

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics acquires Confluence Life Sciences, Inc.

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - at closing, aclaris paid approximately $10 million in cash

* Aclaris Therapeutics says also issued about 350,000 shares of its common stock of about $10 million on closing date, to former equityholders of confluence​

* Aclaris Therapeutics - confluence equity holders eligible to receive up to additional $80 million in contingent payments upon achievement of certain milestones