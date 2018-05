May 7 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF ESKATA™ (HYDROGEN PEROXIDE) TOPICAL SOLUTION, 40% (W/W)

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - ESKATA IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE BY DERMATOLOGISTS IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: