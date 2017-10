BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics announces publication of phase 2 trial data of A-101 for treatment of facial seborrheic keratosis

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics announces publication of data from phase 2 clinical trial of A-101 topical solution for treatment of facial seborrheic keratosis

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - ‍ in trial, A-101 achieved statistical significance in clearing SK lesions on face in a dose-related fashion​

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - ‍ FDA’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act Action date for new drug application is December 24, 2017​

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - ‍ A-101 was well tolerated at both concentrations studied​

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - ‍there were no treatment-related adverse events among patients treated with A-101​