March 12 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $520,000 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAD AGGREGATE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $208.9 MILLION

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2019