July 7 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ATI-1777, A TOPICAL "SOFT" JAK1/3 INHIBITOR, FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS