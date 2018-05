May 24 (Reuters) - Acme United Corp:

* ACME UNITED CORP - RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE

* ACME UNITED CORP - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MILLION AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023