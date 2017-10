Oct 26 (Reuters) - Acme United Corp

* Acme United Corporation acquires first aid only facility

* Acme United Corp - ‍exercise of its option to purchase its first aid only manufacturing and distribution center in Vancouver, WA for $4.0 million​

* Acme United Corp - ‍purchase of property was financed by a variable rate mortgage at 3.74%​

* Acme United Corp - ‍after depreciation, acquisition will be accretive​