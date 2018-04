April 20 (Reuters) - Acme United Corp:

* ACME UNITED REPORTS 14% SALES INCREASE AND 17% DILUTED EPS INCREASE FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MILLION