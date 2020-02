Feb 27 (Reuters) - Acme United Corp:

* ACME UNITED REPORTS 9% SALES INCREASE, AND 65% NET INCOME AND EPS INCREASE FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 SALES ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $33.9 MILLION