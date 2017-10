Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acme United Corp

* Acme United reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales rose 6 percent to $33.8 million

* Acme United Corp - ‍now expect annual earnings to be below last year‘s​

* Acme United Corp says adjusting guidance for 2017 to $133 million in revenues, $5.6 million in net income, and $1.48 earnings per share​