Feb 13 (Reuters) - Heijmans NV:

* PERMISSION OF NETHERLANDS AUTHORITY FOR CONSUMERS AND MARKETS (ACM) FOR JOINT VENTURE ASPHALT PLANTS HEIJMANS AND BAM

* HEIJMANS AND BAM WILL DETAIL THEIR PLANS FOR THE NEW ASPHALT COMPANY IN THE COMING PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)