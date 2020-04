BRIEF-ACNB Corp Says Implemented Numerous Initiatives To Support Customers In Its Communities Served Since Outbreak Of Covid-19

April 8 (Reuters) - ACNB Corp:

* ACNB CORP - IMPLEMENTED NUMEROUS INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS IN ITS COMMUNITIES SERVED SINCE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* ACNB CORP - ALL ACNB BANK FEES FOR CUSTOMERS USING AN ATM, REGARDLESS OF THE LOCATION, ARE WAIVED THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020

* ACNB CORP - ACNB BANK’S WEALTH MANAGEMENT DIVISION OFFICES ARE CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

* ACNB CORP - AT ACNB BANK EARLY WITHDRAWAL FEES ON CDS OPEN GREATER THAN SEVEN DAYS ARE WAIVED THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020