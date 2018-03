March 26 (Reuters) - ACNB Corp:

* ACNB CORPORATION DECLARES AND INCREASES SECOND QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND

* ACNB CORP - CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE