Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aconex Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED THAT ORACLE WILL ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF SHARES IN ACONEX BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT FOR A$7.80 IN CASH PER SHARE​

* OFFER PRICE IMPLIES A FULLY DILUTED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF A$1.6 BILLION

* CO‘S DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND & INTEND TO VOTE SHARES IN THEIR CONTROL IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED SCHEME

* CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE ON SCHEME AT SCHEME MEETING IN MARCH, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: