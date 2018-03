March 14 (Reuters) - Aconex Ltd:

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15

* IF SCHEME IS APPROVED BY COURT, ACONEX SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE CASH SCHEME CONSIDERATION OF A$7.80 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: