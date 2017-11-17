FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 million

* Acorda Therapeutics - A $40 million royalty monetization with healthcare royalty partners and a $13 million royalty monetization with H. Lundbeck A/S​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍ In return for payment to Acorda, HCR obtains right to receive royalty revenue on Fampyra payable by Biogen

* Acorda - ‍H. Lundbeck, Acorda amended license agreement for selincro to eliminate future royalty, milestone obligations on sale of Selincro outside U.S.

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Transaction does not include potential future milestones to be paid by Biogen​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.