BRIEF-Acorda Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.55
October 31, 2017 / 10:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Acorda Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc-

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $133 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍also on track to announce top-line data from our Phase 3 study of Tozadenant in Q1 of 2018​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - recorded a non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of $39.4 million in quarter for Selincro​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍reiterates Ampyra 2017 net revenue of $535-$545 million​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍R&D expenses for full year 2017 are expected to be $160-$170 million​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍reducing its SG&A expense guidance for full year 2017 from $170-$180 million to $160-$170 million​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to be cash flow positive in 2017, with a projected year-end cash balance in excess of $200 million​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍“vigorously” pursuing Ampyra appeal​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍plan to resubmit Inbrija NDA in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
