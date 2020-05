BRIEF-Acorda Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

May 5 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* ACORDA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* REITERATES 2020 AMPYRA NET REVENUE GUIDANCE AND OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE

* WITHDRAWS 2020 INBRIJA NET REVENUE GUIDANCE DUE TO ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ACORDA THERAPEUTICS - AT MARCH 31, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS,RESTRICTED CASH OF $126.3 MILLION VERSUS $168.9 MILLION AT YEAR END 2019

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2020, ACORDA CONTINUES TO EXPECT AMPYRA NET REVENUE TO BE $85 - $110 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT INBRIJA PEAK SALES IN 2020 TO BE $300 MILLION - $500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: